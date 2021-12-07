Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – Equipped for Purpose (Day #9)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Equipped for Purpose

It was finally time for the first promise of God to be fulfilled. Sin would soon be forever defeated, but first, the Savior had to be placed in His mother’s womb. Can you imagine how excited God must have been as He sent an angel from heaven to reveal His plan to Mary? This was a moment thousands of years in the making!

Think about Mary: young and humble but favored by God. When He sent the angel to her side, He sent him with words of love. He let her know she was chosen and had no reason to fear. Before she had time to doubt or let insecurity creep in, God gave Mary the confidence she needed to walk out His purpose for her life.

As Christmas approaches, put yourself in Mary’s shoes and reflect on this moment. Think about how incredible, maybe even overwhelming, it was for her to discover the extent of her God-given purpose. It’s important to realize that just as He had divine purpose for Mary, God has divine purpose for you. Just as He chose her and entrusted her with great plans, He has also chosen you and entrusted something miraculous to you! Ask God to reveal what He created you to do, and be confident that He’ll equip you to do it.

Prayer: Father, thank You for the gift of Jesus. Thank You for choosing a woman like Mary to bring Him into the world. You used her as a vessel for Your greatest miracle. Thank You for also giving me a divine purpose. Help me to be still, to seek You, and to know You more during this season. Use this time to reveal more about Your purpose for me as I focus on the purpose of Christmas.

Scripture:

Genesis 3:15 and I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.

Luke 1:26-33 And in the sixth month the angel Gabriel was sent from God unto a city of Galilee, named Nazareth, 27to a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin’s name was Mary. 28And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou that art highly favoured, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women. 29And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be. 30And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. 31And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name JESUS. 32He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: 33and he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.

Jeremiah 1:5 Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.

Luke 12:7 But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows.

