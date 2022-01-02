Good News
Space Where Detroit’s First Black-Owned Bookstore Once Lived Receives Preservation Grant

Vaughn’s Bookstore was a cultural pillar in the Detroit community.

Throughout the country there are physical structures embedded in the fabric of African American history; the walls of these spaces harbor stories that illustrate Black resilience and Black joy. The National Park Service is making a concerted effort to ensure these historic sites are around for generations to come. According to the Michigan Advance, the site of Vaughn’s Bookstore in Detroit has received a preservation grant from the NPS.

The bookshop—which was operated by Michigan politician Ed Vaughn—was the city’s first Black-owned bookstore. Vaughn—who served in the state’s House of Representatives during the 70s and 90s—opened the store in the early 60s. In the midst of the civil rights movement, Vaughn’s Bookstore quickly emerged into a pillar within the community; serving as a space for Black authors and poets to share their work and also becoming the backdrop for meetings hosted by leaders within the local neighborhood. Over the course of its nearly 40-year existence, the store had many lives. It shuttered in 1967 following the civil unrest in Detroit, but Vaughn eventually reopened. No matter how many times he reinvented the bookshop, he stayed true to his initial mission of celebrating Black literature and making it accessible. Vaughn’s Bookstore shuttered during the late 90s.

“Vaughn’s Bookstore was certainly something that was new in the community. There had not been a bookstore here before,” Vaughn shared in an interview. “I got into the business because I was looking for a book called “A Hundred Years of Lynchings” by Ginsberg, and I was told downtown that they didn’t have the book in stock and I decided that I’d see if I could find it. When I found it and my friends at the post office said that they’d like to read that and other Black books, I began to order them and sell them out of the trunk of my car. Then I opened Vaughn’s Bookstore and we were beginning to sell books rather briskly, people were asking questions, and that was pretty much the mood around the bookstore. There was a consciousness that was being raised throughout the community.” The National Park Service awarded $15,000 to conserve the site as part of a larger preservation initiative that will support 17 projects across 14 states.

In recent years, the NPS has unveiled initiatives designed to preserve historic spaces on HBCU campuses. In 2020, the agency announced $7.7 million in grants will go towards the restoration and conservation of those structures.

[caption id="attachment_4137573" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] A number of Black policymakers are gearing up their campaigns in hopes of winning big in the 2022 governor elections in New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia.  Since former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts retired in 2015, there have been no Black governors in office. According to Pew Research, there have only been four in U.S. history. Former Union Army officer Pinckney Pinchback became the governor of Lousiana, but only for 36 days, following the impeachment of Henry Clay Warmoth in 1872. "During his short tenure, several appointments were granted, and ten legislative bills were sanctioned," according to the National Governors Association. MORE: Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Between the 1990s and 2000s, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts have each elected a Black governor - David Paterson, Douglass Wilder, and Deval Patrick, respectively.  While the number may be disappointing, an alluring sense of hope seems to be present for the forthcoming 2022 election, especially due to the uprise of Black lawmakers that have made historic wins in both Congress and in the mayoral race this year. Back in November, Eric Adams became New York City's second Black mayor, While Andre Dickens beat out former city councilwoman Felicia Moore during the run-off election, becoming the city's 61st mayor. But in politics, Black folks still have a long way to go. This country has never had a black woman governor and only a handful of black senators. In the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. MORE: Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor This year looks to change that with new, young, and fresh Black faces looking to make a name for themselves in a new political landscape. New York already has a handful of Black candidates running for governor for the next term.  Both Georgia and Massachusetts have women of color running for governor in 2022. With Stacey Abrams announcing her bid for governor of Georgia, bookmakers believe she has an early edge when it comes to odds for winning the election. Only time will tell if she will be victorious, but regardless, it opens the door for future black candidates who might follow in her footsteps. Let's take a look at a few Black candidates who have announced their bid for governor in 2022.  

Space Where Detroit’s First Black-Owned Bookstore Once Lived Receives Preservation Grant  was originally published on newsone.com

Detroit

Close