National
HomeNational

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
CDC Cuts Isolation Guidelines As Covid Cases Soar

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does.

It has been reported that another COVID-19 variant has been detected in France.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to @fox35orlando, the variant is named #IHU and so far it has already infected 12 people living in naer Marseille, a port city in southern France. The IHU variant, also scientifically known as B.1.640.2, which was named after French researchers at the IHU Mediterranee Infection, as sited by Bloomberg News.

Health officials shows that the IHU variant has 46 mutations, which is more than the #Omicron variant that has already show itself to be highly contagious.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The first case of the IHU variant was identified in a vaccinated patient who had just returned from a trip to Cameroon, Africa, according to medical experts.

As of not, the IHU variant has not been identified in other countries yet.

 

RELATED: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

RELATED: Omicron COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Hitting Record-Breaking Numbers In One Day

RELATED: New Jersey Tops 20,000 New COVID Cases in One Day & Hospitalizations Rise

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

covid-19 , France

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close