After the Philadelphia Eagle’s win over the Washington Football Team (name change coming on 2.2.22) the side railing of the tunnel into the visiting locker room at FedEx Field collapsed. As seen in the video below, excited Philly fans fell through the guard as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made his exit off the field.

Thankfully no one was seriously hurt and those who needed it were given medical attention on the scene but QB Jalen Hurts has sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL asking what for the next steps to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again. “I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and show compassion for the people that fell down, really, but I know it could have been so much worse,” Hurts said Tuesday. “It kind of didn’t hit me until after the fact, having some time to reflect on it and think about it. I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I really care about.”

It was reported that the area where fans were standing was meant for wheelchair access and people with disabilities so the railing was not built to support hundreds of pounds leaning on it.

With the big TWOsDay 2.2.22 when the new team name is revealed at the front of the team’s mind, negative attention is not what the team needs right now. It was shared the WFT’s president Jason Wright has received the letter from Philly’s quarterback Jalen Hurts and replied via a private email, “[Jason Wright] looks forward to talking to Jalen. Additionally, we’re working to ensure this does not happen again.” a team representative shared.

“We appreciate Jalen’s concerns and have been reviewing the incident with the Washington Football Team,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said.

