Crime
HomeCrime

Lenient Plea Deal Offered To Man Charged With Buying Rifle For Kyle Rittenhouse

It’s hard to imagine Dominic Black’s case ending any other way than with another white man walking away without being held accountable for bearing responsibility for the deaths of others.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins In Kenosha, WI

Dominick Black looks at a group photograph including himself, Kyle Rittenhouse and others, held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger during Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 2, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Pool / Getty

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Kenosha killer-turned-white-right-hero and the poster child for white privilege, was acquitted of fatally shooting two people and injuring a third with a rifle he wasn’t old enough to carry legally—or at least that’s what we all thought.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As the Associated Press put it, “Judge Bruce Schroeder agreed to throw out one of the charges against Rittenhouse—that he unlawfully possessed a firearm as a minor,” because “the defense convinced Schroeder that an exception in the law allows 17-year-olds to possess rifles and shotguns, or at least left the law too vague to be enforceable.”

MORE: ‘I’m Not That Christian’: Nikki Giovanni Sounds Off About Kyle Rittenhouse

Now, if we’re being real, it probably didn’t take much to convince Schroeder to toss the charge seeing as he spent Rittenhouse’s entire trial acting like he’d rather tuck the teen in at night and read him a bedtime story than see him convicted of murder. But Shroeder’s decision to dismiss the gun charge will likely be the reason Dominick Black, the then-18-year-old who was charged with providing Rittenhouse with the rifle he used in the first place, will get of with a slap on the wrist because when it comes to this case in particular, the power of whiteness is much stronger than the rule of law. (Of course, when isn’t it?)

Black was charged in November 2020 with two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. But because Shroeder’s ruling on the weapons’ charge for Rittenhouse pretty much muddied the waters on whether Black’s charges even make sense anymore, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger filed a proposed plea agreement Friday that would simply require Black to plead no contest and pay a $2,000 fine, and then the felony counts would be dismissed.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

So now the ball is back in Shroeder’s court and on Monday, he is expected to decide whether to accept the plea deal, reject it or dismiss the felony counts against Black outright “based on his ruling about the minors-with-firearms law in the Rittenhouse case,” AP reported.

It’s hard to imagine Black’s case ending any other way than with another white man walking away without being held accountable for bearing responsibility for the deaths of others.

SEE ALSO:

Kyle Rittenhouse Speaks At Suspected White Supremacist Group’s Event As Republicans Worship Teen Killer

New Fame, New Twitter Account: Kyle Rittenhouse Continues To Be The Right’s Favorite New Killer Bae

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins In Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

11 photos Launch gallery

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

Continue reading Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

[caption id="attachment_4244190" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] The trial to hold accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse accountable for his deadly shooting spree during a racial justice protest in Wisconsin last year bears all the hallmarks of a made-for-TV movie, which is likely why it's being live-streamed for the world to see play out on a public stage. Only in this case the drama unfolding in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha is far from fiction and rooted in the cowardly police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times and ultimately left paralyzed from the waist down. It was that instance of brutal police violence that spurred the very protest that Rittenhouse -- who was 17 years old at the time -- found himself in the middle of after illegally arming himself with an assault rifle, crossing state lines from his home in Illinois (he was driven by his mother, naturally) and patrolling the streets of Kenosha in a purported effort to protect local businesses from looting on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. [caption id="attachment_4244189" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Demonstrators gather outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jury selection in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] That's when he claims he was ambushed by three protesters: Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha; Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; and Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, of West Allis, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, who has been described as a "wannabe cop," shot all three, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and injuring Grosskreutz, leaving him as the sole survivor from the vigilante shootings. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claims he was simply defending himself. [caption id="attachment_4243962" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kyle Rittenhouse is shown in attack mode during the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] The case is now before a jury that is comprised of 20 people, including alternates, all but one of whom are white people. To give you a better idea of the type of folks who were chosen to decide Rittenhouse's fate, one of the jurors -- described as an "older white male" -- managed to get himself kicked off the jury after prosecutors heard him tell a "joke" about Blake's shooting to a courtroom deputy, of all people. That man is gone, but how many remain who harbor a similar sense of humor? Building off that same energy, the judge presiding over the case has revealed himself to be quirky at best and a suspected white supremacist sympathizer to the defense at worst. [caption id="attachment_4244192" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Courtroom 209 in the Kenosha County Courthouse, where Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the case of accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, is shown on May 21, 2021, in Wisconsin. | Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s controversial rulings ahead of jury selection appeared to give preferential treatment to Rittenhouse and his lawyers. That apparent deference included ruling that Huber, Rosenbaum and Grosskreutz can’t be referred to as “victims.” However, Schroeder said he would allow the two deceased men to be “referred to as rioters, looters or arsonists or other pejorative terms,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time. (To be sure, Rittenhouse’s shooting victims were neither rioting nor looting. All three have been described as activists in their own rights who traveled to Kenosha to join the protests against Blake's shooting. Grosskreutz has since sued the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, the former chief of police, acting chief of police and county sheriff for allegedly facilitating an environment that allowed vigilante violence because they knew militia members were arriving and did nothing to dissuade them.) https://twitter.com/disq0rd/status/1455960429725892614?s=20 Schroeder also ruled that only the defense can refer to Rittenhouse by his first name during the trial. The judge said he typically makes the court refer to adults by their last name. Rittenhouse has since turned 18 years old is an adult for all intents and purposes — except in Schroeder’s courtroom. Earlier this year, Schroeder extended more sympathetic treatment to Rittenhouse that defies legal standards by inexplicably ruling that the teenager did not violate the terms of his bond by concealing his address from the court. Thus, demands by a prosecutor to increase Rittenhouse’s bond and issue a warrant for his arrest were denied. Schroeder said during the February hearing that he didn’t think doing so would be lawful. It was in that context that Rittenhouse's murder trial was being conducted in Kenosha. Keep reading to learn more about everybody involved in the case.

Lenient Plea Deal Offered To Man Charged With Buying Rifle For Kyle Rittenhouse  was originally published on newsone.com

Kyle RIttenhouse

Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close