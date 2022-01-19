Healthy Ever After: Visioning For The New Year With Dr. Sabrina Jackson [Listen]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
Some people make New Years Resolutions, others create vision boards or do both. However, you decide to plan out your goals for 2022 and beyond, what we do know is a sign of maintaining a healthy mental state is walking out the dreams God has given you. ” The People Expert,” Dr. Sabrina Jacksonis a licensed psychologist, ordained minister, and author of the book “My Essential Vision Atlas.

Dr. Jackson stops by the Get Up! Church to talk about ways to get your visions in order for the new year. Dr. Jackson gives a couple of steps to help you along the way and how a “DREAM” is key.

Learn more from her book “My Essential Vision Atlas” available now at SabrinaJackson.com

