Get Up Prayer: “Help Us Realize God, You Are In Control” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

As we wrap up this Tuesday, Erica Campbell & the crew go over everything they learned in this mornings show for January 25h. A listener from Baltimore called in earlier to the show, and shared the city is going through heartbreak after a fire tragically took several lives, and she asked for prayers. So this morning, the show concludes with prayers for Baltimore, and the so many other places that are having a tough time.

“God I thank you and I praise you I praise you for being good and your mercy endure forever lord even though things don’t always feel good. Your word says it’ll work out for the good and we believe that you are going to take good care of us and you are going to protect us. I thank you God that you’re helping us to understand that our ways are not your ways, and our thoughts are not your thoughts. So sometimes what we think is good may not be good for us. Help us realize God, that you are in control. So, we’ll trust you even when things look crazy and overwhelming. We’ll trust you that it’s going to work out for our good, that you will take good care of us, that you’ll show us, you’ll give us each instruction, each direction, and we will follow you and we know that you will cause us to live in victory. In Jesus mighty name, I pray. Thank god. Amen.”

