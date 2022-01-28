Inspirational Lifestyles: Trust God With Your Future (Day #5)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Trust God and Rest

In concluding this devotional plan, we look at something that touches on our friendship with God; trust. Love is the foundation of trust. God loved us even before we loved Him. God first reached out to us; He laid the foundation of love. Therefore, we owe Him our unwavering trust.

In Matthew 6:26, Jesus instructed us to look at how God provides for the birds to remind us that God can and will take care of us as well. Take a look at how God took care of you up to this present moment in your life. There are signs in your life that remind you that God is interested in you. The fear you have for the future is predicated on the limited understanding of how you perceive your life or environment today. God knows the future and understands the ramifications of your life better than you do. Therefore, it is in your interest to trust Him and rest while at it. Good parents have plans for their children long before they can think for themselves. Likewise, God had plans for your future before you had plans for yourself.

Trusting God with your future does not exclude you from working towards your goals. However, it means that your future is not contingent on what you have done or not done. In other words, you are at ease regardless of the outcome because God has settled it. God is just as concerned with the things that bother you, including what you consider minor or trivial. Your future will be secure not because you are a good planner or have great foresight but because you have God. Therefore, trust God and lean not on your understanding.

To trust God with your future, you must trust His leadership and always remain in His presence. Being in God’s presence brings peace and joy, and His leadership will order your step. Is the fear of the future fueled by the unpleasant realities of your life today? Put your trust in God and submit your ways to him. The promise is that He will make your path straight. God promises His children rest, but the devil wants you to be stressed. Let go of your worries and enjoy God’s rest. Your future is secure and guaranteed in God. Trust Him, trust His promises, commit your future to Him and rest in His infinite love.

Prayer

Father Lord, I trust you with my future; give me the courage to lean on you. Let my heart be receptive to your wisdom, and help me rest in your promises. Amen

Scripture:

Matthew 6:25-34 25Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment? 26Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they? 27Which of you by taking thought can add one cubit unto his stature? 28And why take ye thought for raiment? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: 29and yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. 30Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which to day is, and to morrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith? 31Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed? 32(For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things. 33But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. 34Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.

Proverbs 3:5-6 5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; And lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, And he shall direct thy paths.

1 Kings 8:56 Blessed be the LORD , that hath given rest unto his people Israel, according to all that he promised: there hath not failed one word of all his good promise, which he promised by the hand of Moses his servant.

