Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kierra Sheard Says She Sends Her Female Friends To Hotels To Keep Them Away From Her Husband

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Lifetime's TCA Panels featuring Supernanny and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospelat the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Kierra Sheard said she would rather buy a hotel room rather than allow her friend to stay at her home to prevent temptation from her husband.

“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Am I supposed to let them into my home? Because we as believers, we believe that what we have we are supposed to share with others, but I’m not sharing my man,” she told Page Six. “Since I’m not sharing my man, I have to be cautious with everything else that I share as far as with him being there too.”Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The gospel singer contributed her thought process to boundaries.

“I think it’s such a thing as boundaries. Some friends don’t know that balance and can’t understand the balance,” she added.

Sheard married her husband Jordan Kelly in 2020.

The gospel singer recently made her acting debut in Lifetime’s “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” in 2020 and is set to co-star in a Lifetime film, “Line Sisters” with Latoya Luckett, Drew Sidora, and Ta’Rhonda Jones.

Kierra Sheard & Husband Celebrated Anniversary With The Wedding She Always Wished For! [PHOTOS]
11 photos

Kierra Sheard Says She Sends Her Female Friends To Hotels To Keep Them Away From Her Husband  was originally published on getuperica.com

kierra sheard

Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close