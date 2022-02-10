Praise Featured Video CLOSE

In an announcement this week, Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed that he will not run for the U.S. Senate.

That’s despite an aggressive push from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.

Hogan said he could not finish his term as governor and run for Senate at the same time.

“I sincerely appreciate all the people who have been encouraging me to consider it,” Hogan said. “A number of people have said that they thought I could make a difference in the Senate and be a voice of common sense and moderation. I was certainly humbled by that. And it gave me and my family reasons to consider it. But as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator.”

There are no other high-profile Republican candidates in Maryland’s Senate race. The filing deadline is February 22.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Larry Hogan Says He Will Not Run For U.S. Senate was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

