16-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of DoorDash Driver

In this photo illustration the DoorDash logo seen displayed...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

A teenager has been charged with last month’s murder of a Door Dash driver in Northeast Baltimore.

The 16-year-old boy turned himself in Wednesday after he was identified on a surveillance video.

Police said Cheryl McCormack was found dead back on January 24 on the 3900 block of White Avenue. She was shot during an attempted robbery.

Two weeks after the incident, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released surveillance video of two teens suspected in McCormack’s murder.

The agency also offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Authorities were able to identify the 16-year-old thanks to witnesses and the surveillance footage.

The teen is now facing a first-degree murder charge and remains in police custody.

Close