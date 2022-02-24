National
HomeNational

Columbia University Professor Fired Over Tweet Calling African Model A “Freak Of Nature”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

29-year-old Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech has captivated the fashion world with her beauty, from a picture-perfect bone structure to her signature dark skin tone.

The latter feature has proved to be both a career-defining quality and a heavy topic of conversation, sometimes to the extent of being offensive unfortunately. It actually happened recently and resulted in a Columbia University professor being fired after an intended compliment on Twitter backfired into a viral racial debate.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The controversy first began on Monday when Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, now-former chair of the psychiatry department at Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, added his opinion where it wasn’t asked for. He quoted a tweet that aimed to praise a picture of Nyakim Gatwech’s skin which referred to it as “not a work of art made of black stone or granite” but as “the most beautiful among the black beauties,” with the original tweet using all caps to also reference her signature moniker, “QUEEN OF DARK.” Lieberman added his own comment by writing, “Whether a work of art or freak of nature she’s a beautiful sight to behold.” That message sent many into attack mode, with accusations that his tweet was unnecessary and quite frankly racist.

Gatwech herself took offense to Lieberman’s comment and the original tweet too, jumping on Instagram (seen above) to personally address the matter by writing, “I have no idea where it originated, but my manager first brought it to my attention in 2020 and although we’ve denied it to multiple fact-checkers, clearly it’s still floating around even after @guinnessworldrecords stated that it does NOT monitor skin tones. I can’t imagine it’s even possible to know who’s the lightest or darkest person on the planet!”

The lengthy caption ended with her stating, “I love my dark skin and my nickname ‘Queen of Dark,’ but I’ve never said I’m the darkest person on Earth.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

As NBC News reports, Columbia University has since suspended Lieberman based on an internal email sent to faculty and staff at the New York City Ivy League college. Lieberman also issued an email apology himself, calling his actions “racist and sexist” and admitting he was “deeply ashamed.” In his apology to “the Black community,” he also wrote, “I’ve hurt many, and I am beginning to understand the work ahead to make needed personal changes and over time regain your trust.” In one final act of sorrow, he also deactivated his Twitter account.

It’s still unclear if he’ll face similar consequences at his other job as psychiatrist-in-chief at Irving Medical Center/New York-Presbyterian Hospital, but hopefully this can be a wider lesson in watching what you say.

We’ll leave you all with these:

 

 

 

 

Columbia University Professor Fired Over Tweet Calling African Model A “Freak Of Nature”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Columbia University

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close