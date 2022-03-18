Praise Featured Video CLOSE

IMAGINE (Week 1, Day 5)

Spend a few minutes imagining what it would be like if you were full of deep, substantial peace. How would it impact your physical life?

How would it impact your emotional life? Your relationships?

What would it feel like to wake up in the morning with a sense of peace? Or as you move through your day? And as you go to bed at night?

Journal a short description of what comes to mind.

Scripture:

John 14:1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

John 14:25-28 These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you. 26But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you. 27Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. 28Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away, and come again unto you. If ye loved me, ye would rejoice, because I said, I go unto the Father: for my Father is greater than I.

This plan is provided by World Relief.. For more information, please visit: http://worldrelief.org

21 Days of Peace: PEACE AS A PRACTICE – Imagine (week 1, day 5) was originally published on praisedc.com

