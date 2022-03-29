Get Up Mornings With Erica
Trending Topics: TJ Shares Her Testimony On Experiencing Alopecia

With everything surrounding the recent Oscars controversy tying back to the topic of alopecia, our girl TJ joins “Trending Topics” today to briefly discuss what it’s like in her own experience of battling the autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.

Although we won’t recommend slapping anyone, there was a side of the situation that many people saw admirable in Will standing up for his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on a subject that has possibly been difficult for her to experience in the public eye. The conversation also steers into society’s obsession with the “have and have nots” when it comes to hair in the first place, which TJ adds her personal expertise on as well.

Watch “Trending Topics” below to hear TJ drop some facts when it comes to alopecia on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

 

