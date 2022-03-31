Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Morning Prayers: “Thank You God For Seeing The Value In Us” [LISTEN]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

 

On this beautiful thankful Thursday, we rejoice & give thanks for waking up this morning. As we wrap up the last day of the month, not only should we finish the month strong, we need to prepare for tomorrow, which in the words of Griff, “April Fool’s” is like a birthday for him!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In today’s prayer, Erica gives thanks to God for not only another day, but thank God for seeing the value in us. What are YOU thankful for today? Listen to Erica’s prayer in the player above to hear what you missed.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Lord Jesus, we just thank you and praise you for another day. Thank you for waking us up this morning. Thank you God for being our safety. Thank you for being our strength. Thank you for being everything that we need. Thank you for your sacrifice on the cross. Thank you God for seeing the value in us. Thank you, Lord Jesus, that you redeemed us unto yourself and we are so grateful, Lord, God will give your name glory, honor and praise bless us and keep us safe. From all hurt, harm and danger covers with your blood. We push back the darkness right now in the name of Jesus. We thank you for your love and your light that will live in us and shine in us throughout this day God and we’ll give your name all the glory, honor and praise because it’s already yours, Jesus. In Your name. Thank God. Amen.

Wake up every morning to start your day with Erica & Griff by listening on your radio or by downloading our mobile app!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

 

 

Morning Prayers: “Thank You God For Seeing The Value In Us” [LISTEN]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close