Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

A wild story out of Washington, D.C. went viral last weekend when a memorial of a slain rapper took place in a nightclub. If that wasn’t enough, the rapper’s body was placed standing up, overlooking the crowd.

In today’s Joys and Concerns, GRIFF goes over “Homegoing Etiquette” and what he would like to see after his own passing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Ain’t he alright? Ain’t he alright? AIN’T HE ALLRIIIIGHT!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Joys & Concerns “Homegoing Etiquette” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: