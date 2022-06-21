Jekalyn Carr Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of June 25th

JEKALYN CARR “My Portion” is #1 !!! This makes Jekalyn’s 6th #1 single at Gospel radio and her 10th Billboard #1 as an independent artist!

1. My Portion Jekaylyn Carr

2. All of My Help Ricky Dillard

3. Never Let Me Down James Fortune

4. Come By Here Dawkins & Dawkins

5. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills

6. Positive Erica Campbell

7. Hallelujah Fred Hammond

8. Still Gon Trust Joshua Rogers

9. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful

10. He Did It For Me Tamela Mann

11. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

12. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

13. Let Him In Jokia

14. When I Pray DOE

15. Thankful JJ Hairston

16. All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp

17. One Touch Jabari Johnson

18. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams & 1Akord

19. Call Jor’Dan Armstrong f/Erica Campbell

20. Building, What Are You Waiting For Erica Reed

