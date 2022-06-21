CLOSE
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of June 25th
JEKALYN CARR “My Portion” is #1!!! This makes Jekalyn’s 6th #1 single at Gospel radio and her 10th Billboard #1 as an independent artist!
1. My Portion Jekaylyn Carr
2. All of My Help Ricky Dillard
3. Never Let Me Down James Fortune
4. Come By Here Dawkins & Dawkins
5. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills
6. Positive Erica Campbell
7. Hallelujah Fred Hammond
8. Still Gon Trust Joshua Rogers
9. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful
10. He Did It For Me Tamela Mann
11. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders
12. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson
13. Let Him In Jokia
14. When I Pray DOE
15. Thankful JJ Hairston
16. All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp
17. One Touch Jabari Johnson
18. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams & 1Akord
19. Call Jor’Dan Armstrong f/Erica Campbell
20. Building, What Are You Waiting For Erica Reed
Source: Billboard Magazine
Jekalyn Carr Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart was originally published on praisedc.com