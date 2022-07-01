Praise Featured Video CLOSE

PRAYERFUL UNION

Imagine what it would have been like to be those women who gathered with the apostles at the very beginning of the early church. It would have been exciting to experience the presence and power of the Holy Spirit. Excitement would also have been mixed with fears, doubts, and quite possibly the ridicule of outsiders. Nevertheless, all the followers of Jesus were united and prayed together often. Here, there was no distinction between people groups or gender. All could play a part in establishing God’s kingdom on earth.

It’s important to remember that God desires unity in the church in the same way that the early apostles did. If you are part of a church or community of believers, then your presence and affirmation is needed to encourage the church. Don’t let the enemy tell you that you are insignificant, or that you don’t need to attend that prayer meeting. Actively engage with other Christ followers so that you can be encouraged as well.

Scripture:

Acts 1:14 (NLT) They all met together and were constantly united in prayer, along with Mary the mother of Jesus, several other women, and the brothers of Jesus.

Prayer:

Thank you, Lord, for the believers you have placed around me. Help me to do my best to create unity with them and to encourage their faith. Give us a desire to pray together so we can all be stirred to do your work in this world.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Prayerful Union (July 1st) was originally published on praisedc.com