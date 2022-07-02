Praise Featured Video CLOSE

PURPOSEFUL PLANS

“Lord, nothing has been going to plan lately.” It’s a prayer that you may have prayed recently, or can certainly empathize with. Some of us like to plan everything right down to the finest detail. If you aren’t one of these people, you still have plans in your heart about your goals and desires in life.

The problem is not with the planning; the problem is when you don’t include God in the plans. God is the author of life; therefore, he is the one that writes your story. He has a purpose for your life. Your job is to walk alongside him so you fulfill that purpose. It can be tough to know what he wants you do to, even on a day to day basis, but a good way to find out is to listen to wise advice and accept God’s correction when you get it wrong. Be wise and his plans for your life will succeed!

Scripture:

Proverbs 19:20-21 (NIV) Listen to advice and accept discipline, and at the end you will be counted among the wise. Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.

Prayer:

Dear Lord, I have been frustrated lately when things haven’t gone the way I would have liked them to. I pray you would help me to include you more in my plans, so I can live wisely.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Purposeful Plans (July 2nd) was originally published on praisedc.com