Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Not Shaken (July 9th)

We all have different ways of dealing with worry. Some internalize it, others call a friend, and still others find a way to take their minds off it. When we bring our worry to God and lay our anxious hearts bare before him, he will encourage us , lift us up, and sustain us. He will not allow us to be shaken or weakened by worry because he holds us through every situation.

The God who knows beginning from end is not flustered by our anxiety, and does not allow us to be overcome by uncertainty.

Psalm 55:22 (NASB) Cast your burden upon the Lord and He will sustain you; He will never allow the righteous to be shaken.

Prayer: Thank you God, that you welcome me to come to you when I am burdened. You don’t want me to carry my anxiety alone. My future is secure in your hands, and all I have to do is rest in you.

