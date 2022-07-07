Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Released and Restored (July 7th)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

RELEASED AND RESTORE

When a judge puts down the hammer to seal a guilty verdict, the person is condemned to whatever sentence is given. Forms of punishment have been different over time and space, but they all share the same purpose – to cause one to suffer as a consequence for wrongdoing. We were all that guilty person under the hammer once. We were cursed by the sin of humanity.

What a powerful transformation it was when Jesus came to remove the curse. He suffered to release us from guilt. His punishment brought us peace. He wore the shame so we could be healed. While it is sobering to realize what Jesus has done for us, we can also rejoice in our freedom. Jesus is not still on the cross! We are not still under the curse! If you are feeling the weight of your brokenness today, let your heart be encouraged that Jesus came to give you life. Live in the fullness of his love!

Scripture:

Isaiah 53:5 (NIV) He was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.

Prayer:

Lord Jesus, thank you that you have released me from the curse of sin so that I can live in forgiveness and healing. I bring all of my hurt and shame to you today and pray that you would restore me to health and wholeness.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

