Tye Tribbett Pushes Out New Single

Tye Tribbett’s highly anticipated album All Things New is out now. With songs like “New”, “Get Up”, “We Need You” and more, this album is sure to get you praising the Lord this summer.

“I made this album to fight against the feeling of defeat in light of everything we have all been through these past few years” says Tribbett. “I wanted to put a joyful experience out in the world to remind not just me, but all of us that there is still beauty to the world.” He continues, “Like my first single “New” says, ‘We not dead, we livin… Newer times for newer gifts.’ Hopefully we can use a jubilant album to renew and refresh our souls!”

Check it out wherever you listen to music and don’t forget to get your signed CD on sale until Monday night!

