Praise Featured Video CLOSE

James Fortune is Number 1 AGAIN this week on the Billboard Airplay Charts! Charles Jenkin’s remake “Never Knew” featuring Stephanie Mills is #2 for a second week in a row and Tye Tribbett’s “New” has one of the greatest gains on the chart this week.

November 2021, MNRK Music Group and GRAMMY nominated artist James Fortune released the single, “Never Let Me Down”. James said this is his 13th #1 hit as a writer and/or artist (8 as an artist).

Now residing in Birmingham and a living testimony of God’s grace and forgiveness, Fortune is ready to share his story of redemption and triumph with the world and how he is finally, “Dreaming Again.” James Fortune albums are a mix of urban gospel hip-hop soul fused with Fortune’s spoken, sung, and shouted encouragement. Fortune’s 2019 LP, Dream Again, and 2020 LP, Dream Again: Live from Rock City, spawned the massive #1 hit, “I Am,” and “Nobody Like Jesus” (feat. Lisa Knowles Smith). “Never Let Me Down” can be found on all streaming platforms now! Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart Week of July 27, 2022 1. Never Let You Down James Fortune 2. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills 3. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

4. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

5. Positive Erica Campbell

6. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful

7. All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp

8. My Portion Jekalyn Carr

9. Hallelujah Fred Hammond

10. When I Pray DOE

11. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin 12. Let Him In Jokia

13. Thankful JJ Hairston

14. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

15. Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed

16. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord

17. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

18. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

19. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

20. New Tye Tribbett

Source: Billboard Magazine

James Fortune Is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (July 27, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com