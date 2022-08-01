Praise Featured Video CLOSE

PLANNER

The month of August is one that creates a sense of eager anticipation. Summer is wrapping up, and with September usually comes new beginnings. There is excitement in the air as the school buses start up their engines, sports seasons get underway, and Labor Day plans come and go. August can be a great time to get into a routine.

August can mean that your mornings start just a half hour early to spend time in the presence of God. Or you find time in the afternoon to go for a quick walk to pray. Or you start a prayer chain with women you know to pray for one another as the months roll by. When you make dedicated time with the Lord, conversing with him becomes a necessary part of your every day. And oh, how it delights him when we spend time in his presence!

Scripture:

I Chronicles 22:19 (NIV) Now devote your heart and soul to seeking the Lord your God

Prayer:

Lord, help me to be more intentional about meeting with you. I know you are always ready to spend time with me, and I want to make it a priority to be with you. Thank you for your patience with me and your gentle reminders that you are waiting.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Planner (August 1st) was originally published on praisedc.com