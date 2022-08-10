Erica Campbell Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 13, 2022)

CLOSE
“POSITIVE” is the lead single from Erica Campbell’s upcoming third studio album, scheduled to be released on September 23rd. The beautiful and uplifting song was written by Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc.
“Words have power. Positive is a good word even though it’s now connected to something else due to COVID,” Erica Campbell said. “I just wanted to take that word back and give it the power it deserves. Being positive, thinking positive, knowing that God is sovereign and in control. Knowing the difference between what He is doing and what I am trying to do,” she adds.
Download and stream Positive here https://shor.by/EricaCampbell1
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of August 13, 2022
1. Positive Erica Campbell
2. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills
3. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders
4. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson
5. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful
6. Never Let You Down James Fortune
7. All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp
8. When I Pray DOE
9. My Portion Jekalyn Carr
10. Let Him In Jokia
11. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin
12. Thankful JJ Hairston
13. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson
14. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell
15. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan
16. New Tye Tribbett
17. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon
18. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord
19. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez
20. Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed
