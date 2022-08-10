Erica Campbell Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 13, 2022)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

“POSITIVE” is the lead single from Erica Campbell’s upcoming third studio album, scheduled to be released on September 23rd. The beautiful and uplifting song was written by Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc.

“Words have power. Positive is a good word even though it’s now connected to something else due to COVID,” Erica Campbell said. “I just wanted to take that word back and give it the power it deserves. Being positive, thinking positive, knowing that God is sovereign and in control. Knowing the difference between what He is doing and what I am trying to do,” she adds.

Download and stream Positive here https://shor.by/EricaCampbell1

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart Week of August 13, 2022 1. Positive Erica Campbell

2. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills

3. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

4. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

5. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful

6. Never Let You Down James Fortune

7. All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp

8. When I Pray DOE

9. My Portion Jekalyn Carr

10. Let Him In Jokia

11. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

12. Thankful JJ Hairston

13. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

14. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

15. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

16. New Tye Tribbett

17. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

18. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord

19. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

20. Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed

