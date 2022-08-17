Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Premieres Sunday, August 21st at 9/8c on TV One

Watch The Official Trailer Here

About Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story

Chaz Lamar Shepherd (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “The Game”) will star as Marvin Sapp with Ambre Anderson (“Power Book II” “Manifest Evil”) joining him as Sapp’s wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp. The biopic chronicles the prominent gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, love for MaLinda Prince, rise in the music industry, and growth in his faith. Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story premieres Sunday, August 21st at 9/8c on TV One.

Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story is directed by Russ Parr and produced for TV One by Swirl Films, with Eric F. Tomosunas, James Seppelfrick, and Keith Neal serving as Executive Producers. Additionally, Marvin Sapp and Phil Thornton are Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is the Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Susan Henry is the Senior Director of Original Programming and Production.

