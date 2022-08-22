Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott confirmed on Monday, Aug. 22, that the head coach at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, who is also a school police detective, is currently under investigation by the FBI for potential time car and overtime fraud.

According to public school district data obtained by CBS Baltimore, between Oct. 2020 and Oct. 2021, the coach earned around $94,000 in overtime pay in addition to his salary of $62,500.

“Anything like that you have to take seriously,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a press conference. “I know that the FBI is investigating. The school system is the lead on that as is the school police officers, and any way our police department will be asked to assist, the commissioner will be sure to do so.”

City schools and the FBI have yet to comment on the investigation. As the head football coach, he led the Poets to seven championships and has been awarded the Baltimore Ravens’ High School Coach of the Year Award twice.

The post Dunbar High School's Head Football Coach Under Investigation By FBI For Potential Overtime Fraud appeared first on 92 Q.

