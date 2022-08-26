Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just a little over a week away from Labor Day, better known as the unofficial end of summer.

However, a true sign of the last days in Maryland is the state fair which kicked off yesterday!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Over the next three weekends, gates open at 5 p.m. every Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for visitors to come and enjoy all the fun.

From rides and games to great food and cool animals, there is something for the whole family to enjoy!

The fair runs every weekend from now until Sept. 11. For more details and tickets, click here.

The post Unofficial End Of Summer: The Maryland State Fair Officially Kicks Off! appeared first on 92 Q.

Unofficial End Of Summer: The Maryland State Fair Officially Kicks Off! was originally published on 92q.com