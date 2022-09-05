Praise Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOM WHERE PLANTED

Most of us want to make a significant mark somewhere in our lifetime. It’s comforting to believe that the routine of our ordinary lives is merely preparation for the really big assignment that surely is just around the corner. You know, the lofty thing, the high calling, the noble assignment that undoubtedly is directly ahead.

Then one day in a moment of quiet, the Lord whispers, “This is it. What you are doing is what I’ve called you to do. Do your work, love your neighbor, serve people, seek me first, and everything in your heart you long for will be fulfilled. Be faithful right where I’ve put you. You don’t need to accomplish great things for me. Just be.”

Scripture:

Luke 8:15 ESV They are those who, hearing the word, hold it fast in an honest and good heart, and bear fruit with patience

Prayer:

Lord, I so long for significance. I want my life to matter. Help me to understand that it’s not what I do for you that is important, it’s whose I am and who I am. Help me to be faithful in the assignment you have given me right now.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still And Know – Bloom Where Planted was originally published on praisedc.com