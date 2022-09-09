Lamont Sanders Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of September 10, 2022)

I am an anointed woman of God, wife, mommy, Evangelist, Radio Executive, Entrepreneur and fun loving person!

Gospel recording artist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Lamont Sanders’ radio hit “He Kept Me” cracked the top 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. “He Kept Me” is the new Bear Tag, New Jersey native’s highest charting radio single to date.

From his EP HE’S A KEEPER (Fred Jerkins Music/opens in a new windowDarkchild Gospel/Bear Tag Entertainment), “He Kept Me” debuted on the official Billboard top 30 radio chart in December 2021 and has spent 34 consecutive weeks on the chart.

“He Kept Me” along with 4 tracks from his EP features stellar production and songs written by heavy hit makers, Fred “Uncle Freddy” Jerkins, Adam Blackstone, Dana Sorey, Johnnie “Smurff” Smith, and Gerald and Tammi Haddon.

Lamont Sanders initially launched into the music industry as an R&B artist when he landed a record deal with Interscope Records. He eventually answered the call of God and ministry and returned to his gospel roots by recording and releasing music full-time. The singer-songwriter is also CEO of Bear Tag Entertainment and is in a partnership deal with Darkchild Gospel, an Atlanta-based record label run by GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Fred Jerkins.

Download or stream HE’S A KEEPER: opens in a new windowhttps://sc.lnk.to/LShk-ep

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of August 20, 2022

1. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

2. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful

3. All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp

4. When I Pray DOE

5. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

6. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

7. Positive Erica Campbell

8. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

9. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

10. Let Him In Jokia

11. Thankful JJ Hairston

12. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

13. New Tye Tribbett

14. I Hear You Lucinda Moore

15. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

16. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

17. Nothing else Matters Brent Jones

18. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

19. I Believe Fred Jerkins ft/ Bishop Paul S. Morton

20. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen

