FILLING THE EMPTINESS

We all experience seasons where we feel emptiness: an ache deep within us that is inexplicable but present all at once. In those times, when we aren’t sure what it is that we’re longing for, it is more of God that we need.

Deep in the heart of every person, there is an innate need for intimacy with our Creator. Without it our souls faint for want of him. But the beautiful truth is that he longs to fill us with himself. We have only to seek him in expectation.

Scripture:

Psalm 63:1 (ESV) O God, you are my God; earnestly I seek you; my soul thirsts for you; my flesh faints for you, as in a dry and weary land where there is no water.

Prayer: Lord, I long for your presence. I need you desperately. I pray that you would meet me in my emptiness and fill me with your Spirit.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Filling the Emptiness (Oct. 2nd) was originally published on praisedc.com