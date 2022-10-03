TIME Reveals the 2022 TIME 100 Next List of the World’s Rising Stars

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, TIME reveals the 2022 TIME100 Next list recognizing the 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

The 2022 TIME100 Next issue has four worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list: singer SZA, actor Sydney Sweeney, actor Keke Palmer, and conservationist Farwiza Farhan.

Like the annual list of the TIME100 most influential people in the world, the TIME100 Next list features surprising pairings of the list members and guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The third annual list includes: Lizzo on SZA, Maude Apatow on Sydney Sweeney, Queen Latifah on Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon on Jack Harlow, Charli D’Amelio on Khaby Lame, Avril Lavigne on Machine Gun Kelly, Elizabeth Warren on Wally Adeyemo, Allyson Felix on Maria Taylor, Michael B. Jordan on Jonathan Majors, Justin Timberlake on Ja Morant, Ryan Reynolds on Joe Alwyn, Quinta Brunson on Ayo Edebiri, Hillary Rodham Clinton on Amanda Litman and Ross Morales Rocketto, Telfar Clemens on Raul Lopez and more.

Of the rising stars and changemakers on the 2022 list, TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes: “Real change requires urgency and the determination to respond with speed to global challenges such as the climate crisis. The leaders featured on this year’s TIME100 Next list have demonstrated that spirit. They are shaping our world—and demanding we join them.”

“The individuals on this year’s TIME100 Next are blazing new trails in science, technology, entertainment, business, activism, philanthropy, and more, and their influence will change our world in extraordinary ways,” says editorial director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai.

On October 25, TIME will host the second annual TIME100 Next event to celebrate the individuals spotlighted on the 2022 list. The event, which will take place at SECOND Floor in New York City, will be hosted by Keke Palmer and will feature a special musical performance by SZA, honorary tributes from members of this year’s list, remarks from TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and much more. The 2022 TIME100 Next event is presented by signature partner Booking.com and supporting partners Glenfiddich and HSBC.

