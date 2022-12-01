Bishop Marvin Sapp Talks ‘You Kept Me,’ The Search For New Talent & More

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Friend of the Get Up! Church, Bishop Marvin Sapp returns to premiere his brand new single “You Kept Me.”

Sapp speaks on what the song means to him, saying “During the pandemic, you know, I was thinking along with a couple other gentlemen I know, Jamon and Aaron and a couple of other guys about how we went through the pandemic and it was a challenge. And we just sat down and we were thinking it was like you know what, God has really kept us through this this is very difficult season and we just start putting words together as pertains to you know life circumstances at that particular point in time and I just thought that this was the perfect time to put it out.”

Sapp tells Erica and GRIFF that he is on the lookout for song submissions for his label. Sapp is working on a special idea that he is keeping a secret for now and we can’t wait to hear what’s next. GRIFF will join Bishop Sapp for a major event in Atlanta and you can hear all the details below.

