Adam Blackstone ft. Mary Mary, Inayah and The BBE Big Band perform a medley of “Biggest, Greatest Thing” and “Legacy” for The Tonight Show. What an amazing performance!!!

Mary Mary Performs “Biggest Greatest Thing” with Adam Blackstone on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon was originally published on praisedc.com