First Black President Since 1636

Since its opening in 1636, Harvard University has finally welcomed its first black president, Claudine Gay whose a current political scientist and the former Dean of Social Science. Claudine has been the Edgerley Family Dean of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences since 2018 and first joined the university in 2006 as a professor of government and later the professor of African and African American Studies.

Coming from a humble background, Claudine is the daughter of Haitian immigrants and received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford in 1992 majoring in economics. Later, she received her Ph.D. in government from Harvard. Harvard states her to be “a quantitative social scientist with expertise in political behavior” and also “a person of bedrock integrity”. Claudine is changing history by being the first person of color to take lead with such a prestigious school like Harvard. After her election, Gay stated, “I am humbled by the confidence that the governing boards have placed in me and by the prospect of succeeding President Bacow in leading this remarkable institution.”

Gay went on to express her happiness about the new position at the university. This accomplishment is definitely something to be proud of considering the fact that Claudine Gay is the university’s second female president since the beginning of its existence. The first was Drew Gilpin Faust, who was not only the first female president but also the first president without a Harvard degree. Claudine Gay currently serves

What do you think about the decision Harvard made? Are you excited to see such a huge change after a long line of powdered-wig male presidents?

Harvard Welcomes Their First Black President was originally published on wtlcfm.com