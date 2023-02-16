Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It takes an enormous amount of skill to be called a master at your craft and for over four decades Dr. Ricky Dillard has worked to be known as the “Choirmaster.” The multi-Grammy award-nominated artist was today’s guest host on Get Up and he spoke about the importance of the choir.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Dillard tells the Get Up! Church “I know that through the pandemic and even before that we saw choir, choir music kind of challenged in church and we are OK with the new moves of praise and worship. We are good with adding on to the genre. But I don’t want to see the choir removed from the loft.“

“It is biblical. Moses appointed the tribe of Levi as the servitude group of singers and musicians to work in the Tabernacle,” says Dillard.

Dillard also gives choir directors some keys to creating a great choir. Dillard says “Choir masters, I gotta be prepared when you get before your choir Don’t come before your choir talking about are you gonna teach some songs and you don’t know the songs yourself. You don’t know the right parts. You don’t know how to teach the right parts. The musicians ain’t playing the right. They’re not prepping themselves and preparing. No choir members want to come to a rehearsal and you’re not prepared and the music ain’t right and the atmosphere ain’t right and you’re not motivating and you’re not. Come on. No, no, no. You can’t be a choirmaster and not motivate. You gotta motivate the singers to want to be there and excite the music. The music has to be exciting and moving for their heart and give them a message. Something that they can sing and be a part of. So I compliment y’all who are here. Keep going.“

Listen to Dillard’s thoughts below

Dr. Ricky Dillard Says ‘Bring Back The Choir’ was originally published on getuperica.com