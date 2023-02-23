Officials in Baltimore County gathered in Towson Wednesday for a scheduled crime walk amid increased violence in the area.
Joined by members of the Towson community and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski who shared that he plans to combat crime by adding more police patrols in the area and additional cameras.
Over the past few weeks, a number of violent crimes have been reported in the area. During the walk, Olszewski reassured Towson residents during a press conference that their security was a top priority.
Additionally, Baltimore County officials plan to increase lighting in the area.
See more from the walk and press conference below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Bring Your Own Bag Bill Signed into Law in Baltimore County
Suspect Critically Injured In Police Involved Shooting In Baltimore County
A Four Day Work Week Could Be Coming To Maryland
The post Violence In Towson Prompts More Cameras & Increased Police Patrols appeared first on 92 Q.
Violence In Towson Prompts More Cameras & Increased Police Patrols was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards
-
Praise 106.1 Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Famous Members Of Iota Phi Theta
-
‘Bring Your Own Bag’ Bill Signed into Law in Baltimore County
-
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of “Standing Ovation” For His Late Son, Brandon