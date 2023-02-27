Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month Begins This Friday

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

March is fast approaching and that means Maryland’s vegan restaurant month is returning!

Beginning Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 26, Marylanders will be encouraged to try plant-based food options in an effort to bring awareness to the alternatives and bridge the health gap.

Dozens of restaurants across the state will be participating including local favorites like Miss Shirley’s Cafe, The Land of Kush, and Bread and Butter Kitchen.

Below is a full list of participating restaurants:

The Land of Kush

Golden West Cafe

Wild Heart Bistro

Sweet 27

Miss Shirley’s Cafe

Heritage Kitchen

THB

Liora

Bread and Butter Kitchen

Harmony Bakery

Urban Life Center

The Veggie Table

WOW Vegan Treats

Great Sage

Nefe Vee

Green House Juice Cafe

Alexanders’s Tavern

Wicked Sisters

Papi’s

The Devil Wears Parsley

Cafe Fili

Soul Tarian

Apple Core’s Bake Shop

Alma Corina Latina

Verandah

Hue

For more information about Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month, click here.

