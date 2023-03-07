Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-7-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Silks Sports Bar
Business Description: “Silks…The perfect blend of food, sports, drinks and fun.”
Business Contact: admin@silkssb.com
Premier Pretty Skin
Business Description: “Premier Pretty skin, where we slay the corrective way!”
Business Website: https://www.premierpretty.com/
I Virgo Optical
Business Description: “Clear Vision, Clear Future- Eye care at it’s best. Visit us at I Virgo Optical.”
Business Website: https://www.ivirgooptics.com/
