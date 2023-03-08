This weekend, we’ll all be losing an hour of sleep but Maryland lawmakers may be putting an end to that.
Senator Justin Ready proposed a bill to end daylight saving time for good.
Nationwide, it has been an ongoing debate on whether or night we should move past daylight saving time and leave the clocks alone.
The bill had its first committee hearing today.
“I was inspired by a lot of people who say I go to work when it’s just getting light and I get home and it’s dark and if we could just extend our daylight hours, they don’t really go longer of course, but if we could just extend the calendar but I think there’s so many benefits to it,” said Senator Ready in a statement.
Do you think we should get rid of daylight saving time?
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Ravens Fans Reacts To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet
16-Year-Old Patterson High School Student Dies After Being Found Shot On Baltimore Playground
The post Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused This Week
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back "Real Names" For Children
-
Baltimore City Leaders Approve $9M Budget To Renovate Edmondson Village Shopping Center
-
3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And ‘Satanic’ GRAMMYs