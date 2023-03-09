Hammerjacks in South Baltimore’s entertainment district appears to be up for lease.
A little less than two years ago, Hammerjacks was redesigned as a multipurpose outdoor venue mainly for tailgating.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
It now sits across from M&T Bank Stadium at the Walk at Warner Street with Baltimore’s newest attraction, Topgolf, and Horseshoe Casino.
Trout Daniel & Associates is handling the listing and according to information on their website, they’re looking for a tenant willing to sign a 10-year lease.
However, the price they say can be negotiated.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
A Brief History Of Club And House Music
Spike In Infant Deaths Concerning For Baltimore Health Officials
Baltimore Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
Hammerjacks Up For Lease In South Baltimore’s Entertainment District was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back "Real Names" For Children
-
5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused This Week
-
Peacock Releases Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film "Praise This" Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and More
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Baltimore City Leaders Approve $9M Budget To Renovate Edmondson Village Shopping Center
-
Weekday Inspiration: 5 Sermons From Bishop T.D. Jakes To Encourage You [Click Here]