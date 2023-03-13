Could doctor-assisted suicides be in the future of Maryland? Well, Maryland lawmakers are set to discuss its future.
The bill would allow Marylanders with a terminal illnesses to receive aid in dying if they wish.
The person would have to self-administer the medication provided by physicians who chose to take part.
Additionally, the person would have to submit three requests before being given the green light which includes one written, one oral, and one meeting with a physician one on one.
The bill also has safeguards in it to prevent someone from convincing a family member to do this.
Physicians who don’t want to be a part of assisted suicide can choose to opt-out.
However, if passed, the law would go into effect in October.
What are your thoughts?
The post Are Doctor-Assisted Suicides On The Verge Of Becoming Legal In Maryland? appeared first on 92 Q.
