Baltimore City Fire officials have identified the three children killed in a fire over the weekend.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The children have been identified as one-year-old Nasir Lawson, two-year-old Kash Lawson, and seven-year-old Sky Blue.
Joann Falcon, 53. was also injured in the fire but has been released from the hospital, officials said, At this time, 50-year-old Jemaine Lawson remains hospitalized.
Fire officials were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Brighton Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
After two deadly fires in Baltimore in a span of a few days, Mayor Brandon Scott is urging residents to be cautious and to make a plan. “Make sure that you have a fire safety plan in your house, that you have a smoke detector in your house. You can get that free from the city of Baltimore, by just simply calling 3-1-1.,” he said.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS,.
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
Seventh Baltimore City Public School Student Shot & Killed In 2023
The Radio One Baltimore Job Fair is proudly presented by Maryland Health Connection.
The post Officials Identify Three Children Killed In Baltimore House Fire appeared first on 92 Q.
Officials Identify Three Children Killed In Baltimore House Fire was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back "Real Names" For Children
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Peacock Releases Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film "Praise This" Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and More
-
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors