Robin Roberts Talks “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,” Telling Stories Of Women & More

Legendary broadcaster and co-host of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts joins the Get Up! Church to give us a peek at season 2 of her show, “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” streaming now on Disney Plus. This season, Roberts sits down with an amazing array of women in entertainment about their journey including Dionne Warwick, Kyla Pratt, Loni Love, Marsai Martin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yaya DaCosta, and more.

In season two, Roberts gets personal with a new group of Hollywood’s iconic women, where they reveal new insights into their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode features profoundly moving and inspirational conversations centering around real-life topics, including grace, fulfillment, certainty and community. The women detail the struggles they have faced on their journeys through fame in a safe and comforting environment: your best friend’s couch! Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers, from a Gold Medal Olympian to an Emmy Award-winning actress, came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition to create room for expansion and evolution.

Roberts joins her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Sister Erica, and GRIFF to the Get Up! Church about the project and telling stories of women, including Mahalia Jackson, Roberts tells Get Up!, “This is, of course, March being women’s History Month and to teach people about the history of women in this country and around the world, and the impact that they’ve made in Mahalia Jackson, you know this. Her voice was so. So powerful. But her story, and Danielle Brooks, she brought it, playing Mahalia.”

