Florida NAACP Requests Travel Advisory To Warn Black Folks To Stay Out Of Florida Due To Anti-Woke Nonsense

Apparently, Florida has finally become so racist that the state’s NAACP branch has requested a travel advisory so it can warn folks, especially Black people, that if they move to the Sunshine State, they’ll basically be moving to the headquarters of the WNAACP (White Nationalist Association for the Advancement Of Colonizer Propaganda).
From 10 Investigates:
Or maybe DeSantis will simply dismiss the travel advisory bid as a “joke.”
“What a joke–what a joke. Yeah, we’ll see how effective that is,” he said during a news conference at Ridgeview High School in Orange Park.
“It’s a pure stunt,” he went on to say. “And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine. Look, I’m not wasting my time on your stunts, OK? I’m going to make sure that we’re getting things done here and we’re going to continue to make this state a great state.”
I mean, it’s not like DeSantis could do anything about his state getting added to the 21st-century Green Book anyway. No one expected him to do anything but “continue to make this state a great state” for white people who like their history whitewashed, their businesses diversity-free and their “stand your ground” laws Caucasian-exclusive. Of course, DeSantis is just going to continue ignoring Black people in favor of his white and racist acolytes and turning the Sunshine State into a modern-day sundown town. That’s exactly why the NAACP branch is looking to warn Black people to Get Out before they purchase that one-way plane ticket to the white supremacist utopia and sunken place portal.
Anyway, in response to DeSantis calling the travel advisory request “a joke,” Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis shot back saying it’s “‘a joke’ that all of the United States is hearing.”
This isn’t the first time the NAACP has issued a travel advisory.
In 2017, the renowned civil rights organization issued a travel advisory warning African Americans about traveling specifically on American Airlines flights after noticing “a pattern of disturbing incidents” involving Black passengers on the airline. That travel advisory urged African Americans to “exercise caution” when booking and boarding flights with American Airlines because they could be subjected to “disrespect, discrimination or unsafe conditions.”
The travel advisory spawned swift results with American Airlines having its employees take mandatory annual implicit bias training.
SEE ALSO:
Anti-DEI Bill Would ‘Prohibit’ Black Fraternities And Sororities In Florida, Lawmaker Worries
Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024
The post Florida NAACP Requests Travel Advisory To Warn Black Folks To Stay Out Of Florida Due To Anti-Woke Nonsense appeared first on NewsOne.
Florida NAACP Requests Travel Advisory To Warn Black Folks To Stay Out Of Florida Due To Anti-Woke Nonsense was originally published on newsone.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars
-
LaTocha Scott Shares Why She Decided To Pivot Into Gospel Music & Recent Deal With Motown
-
Erica Campbell Set To Appear in the Lifetime Film ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins’