Two MTA police officers were injured in a fiery crash on Tuesday.
According to officials, the officers collided with one another at North Howard and West Fayette Streets.
They were both headed to an emergency call.
Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
Fiery Crash Leaves Two MTA Police Officers Injured was originally published on 92q.com
