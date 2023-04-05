Downtown Baltimore Association Hosting “Spring Break Skate” Pop-Up

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The weather is beautiful and a perfect chance to enjoy the Charm City.

The Downtown Baltimore Association is hosting a “Spring break skate” pop-up event and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Officials say the goal is to get people back to the downtown area. The skate pop-up will be there until April 8.

Tickets start at $10 for adults and $8 for kids. Additionally, skate rentals will cost you five dollars.

For more info, click here.

