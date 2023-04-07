The End Of An Era: Shoe City Is Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy

After 74 years in business, Shoe City is closing its doors for good.
The Baltimore-based shoe store will be closing all 39 stores in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C after filing bankruptcy.
“Unfortunately, after 74 years in business, the Shoe City legacy has come to an end,” wrote attorney Stanley W. Mastil, the chief restructuring officer in a bankruptcy filing for the company.
All stores will close by May 31.
In a statement on YCMC’s website it reads:
“Thank you for shopping at YCMC. We are proud to have served your online shopping needs in recent years.
We have made the difficult decision to cease operations for YCMC. Orders previously placed will be processed and shipped provided the merchandise is available. We will continue to process any and all returns from orders placed prior to this announcement.
Should you have any questions regarding a previous order or a process, please direct your inquiries to services@ycmc.com
Again, thank you for letting us serve you.”
Shoe City was founded in 1949 as Eileen Shoes and rebranded as Shoe City in 1980. The company is headquartered on Woodlawn Drive across from Woodlawn High School; it has 161 full-time employees and 233 part-time employees.
