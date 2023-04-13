As a way to combat increased vaping among teens, Montgomery County Schools are introducing a novel tool to stop students from vaping in bathrooms.
The district said vape detectors will be in a select number of high schools as a safety initiative in the coming weeks. The detectors are in the process of being installed in bathrooms.
Vape detectors “will help to identify any instances of vaping or smoking in the bathrooms, allowing us to take appropriate action to prevent harm to our student’s health and safety,” the district said.
According to results of the 2022 Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 16.5% of high school students reported currently using any tobacco product. 9.4% used E-cigarettes, making them the most commonly used device for tobacco.
The post Some Montgomery County Schools To Introduce Vape Detectors In Bathrooms appeared first on 92 Q.
