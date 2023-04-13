Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore police have identified the man who died after being pushed onto metro tracks Wednesday.

Police say 28-year-old Christopher Foster died from electrocution after being pushed on the Shot Tower platform in Downtown Baltimore.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The suspect only identified as a man fled the scene police said.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident should contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

The post Man Dies After Being Pushed Onto Metro Tracks In Downtown Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

Man Dies After Being Pushed Onto Metro Tracks In Downtown Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com